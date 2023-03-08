Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) to Hold

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.68). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Investec lowered shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.00).

Rathbones Group Trading Down 3.1 %

RAT opened at GBX 2,005 ($24.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,445.12, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,090.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,961.44. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,496 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

