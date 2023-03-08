JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 999,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,339.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

