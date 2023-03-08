Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Peter Egan Acquires 25,000 Shares

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,173.16).

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 117 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £507.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.88, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.74. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.20 ($1.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

