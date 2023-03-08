Kids Capital Management L.P. Has $5.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kids Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.6% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kids Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $958.63 billion, a PE ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

