Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Raised to GBX 230

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGF. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.17 ($3.30).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 286.40 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 298.40 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 867.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.99.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

