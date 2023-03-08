Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.20% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €35.92 ($38.21) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.03.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

