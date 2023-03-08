KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

KNOP stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KNOP shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

