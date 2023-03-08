Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Irene McDermott Brown Acquires 5,054 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,039.23).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 588 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 572.50. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -120,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.76) to GBX 770 ($9.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.54) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 665.57 ($8.00).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

