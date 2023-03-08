Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 993,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of LCI stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Lannett by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also

