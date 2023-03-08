Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 82.8% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

