Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also

