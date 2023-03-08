Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

