Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 574 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

