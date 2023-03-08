Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after buying an additional 355,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $10,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

