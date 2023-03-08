Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

