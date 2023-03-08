Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

