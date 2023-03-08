Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 58.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth $111,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

