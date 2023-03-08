Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

PC Connection Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $153,412.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,561,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $927,090 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

