Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 15,650.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.0 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $84.54.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

