Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 643.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Zillow Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.