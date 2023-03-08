Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.68 million, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Several analysts have commented on FPI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

