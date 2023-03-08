Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $312.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

