Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

