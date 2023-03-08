Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in YETI by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $653,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

