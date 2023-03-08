Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $129,165. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

