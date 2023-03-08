Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,116,661.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $4,395,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,997,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,668,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 693,341 shares of company stock worth $10,573,747 and sold 1,265,428 shares worth $19,572,263. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

