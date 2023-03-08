Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

