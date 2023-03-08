Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHB opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $436.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.