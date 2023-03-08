Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

