Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,091 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cohu by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cohu Price Performance

About Cohu

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Articles

