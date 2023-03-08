Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,149 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 624,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on HIMS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.49.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
