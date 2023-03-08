Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AEL opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

