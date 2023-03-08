Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of STT opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

