Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.