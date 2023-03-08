Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,642,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

