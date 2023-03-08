Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 54.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.01 and a 200 day moving average of $265.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

