Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,485,141 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,485,141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 127.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 384.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after buying an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 20.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $608.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

