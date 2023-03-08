Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $253.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.