Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,277.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

