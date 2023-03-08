Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Amundi acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

