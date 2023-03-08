Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

