Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Lemonade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.54. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

