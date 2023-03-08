Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Life Settlement Assets Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. Life Settlement Assets has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £722,535.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of -0.08.
Life Settlement Assets Company Profile
Read More
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.