Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Life Settlement Assets Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. Life Settlement Assets has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £722,535.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Life Settlement Assets alerts:

Life Settlement Assets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.