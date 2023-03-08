LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.71) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.76).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.27) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.40 ($3.37).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

