Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

LPX stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

