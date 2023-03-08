LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Adam Castleton Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider Adam Castleton acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($177.92).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSL opened at GBX 273 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The company has a market cap of £283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.01.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

