LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Adam Castleton Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider Adam Castleton acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($177.92).
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
LSL opened at GBX 273 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The company has a market cap of £283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.01.
