Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

