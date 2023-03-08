Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 160 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.74) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 154.67 ($1.86).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.70 ($2.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,203.50). Insiders bought a total of 321 shares of company stock worth $45,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

