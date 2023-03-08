MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MXCT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Insider Transactions at MaxCyte
In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430 over the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
