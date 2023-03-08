MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430 over the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

