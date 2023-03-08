McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $4,262,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,880,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

